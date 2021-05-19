Binghamton man found guilty of attempted rape of child

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney's Office says a jury found a Binghamton man was found guilty of attempted rape in the first degree Tuesday.

The District Attorney's office says, on Oct. 2, 2019, Joseph W. Henehan arranged through social media to engage in sex with a girl that was 8-years-old. They say Henehan was arrested when he attempted to meet up with her.

Of the case, Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak said:

“I’d like to thank the FBI, the New York State Police and Assistant District Attorney Janel Kaufman, for all their work on this case. The despicable act of harming or attempting to harm a child cannot and will not be tolerated.”

The District Attorney's office noted that Henehan's sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 18 in Broome County Court.