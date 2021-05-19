Broome County Humane Society hosting free, rabies vaccination clinics beginning next week

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Humane Society will be hosting a series of free rabies vaccination clinics, and the nearest one will be held next week on Tuesday, May 25th.

The clinic will take place from 5:30-7:30pm.

Pets need to be at least three months old and restrained.

The Broome County Humane Society says to bring previous rabies vaccination certificates, if pplicable.

The clinic will be first come, first served.