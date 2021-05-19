China authorities evacuate, investigate shaking skyscraper

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities in the southern Chinese tech center of Shenzhen have evacuated a 70-story skyscraper after it began swaying and are investigating the cause. Thousands of people in the SEG Plaza building and surrounding areas fled after it wobbled on Tuesday. The Shenzhen government says no additional swaying has been detected since then and the main structure and its environs appear stable. The building’s first 10 floors are an electronics market while office space takes up most of the rest. The 20-year-old building is more than 300 meters (about 1,000 feet) tall and is topped by a helipad.