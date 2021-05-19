Pittsburgh takes big step toward electing first Black mayor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has lost his bid for re-election Tuesday as the city took a big step toward electing its first Black chief executive. Peduto had been seeking a third term against three primary challengers but instead called to congratulate Gainey, a five-term state representative. Peduto tweeted late Tuesday that he was “wishing him well.” Meanwhile, Pennsylvania voters were given the opportunity to limit a governor’s emergency authority, more than a year after Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic restrictions drew fierce backlash among legislative Republicans. It was the headline question in an otherwise quiet off-year primary election.