France’s top court: Canadian to face trial for 1980 bombing

PARIS (AP) — France’s top court has upheld a ruling ordering a Lebanese-Canadian academic to stand trial over a deadly 1980 bombing outside a Paris synagogue. The Court of Cassation delivered the ruling Wednesday. Ottawa sociology professor Hassan Diab has denied involvement in the bomb attack in Rue Copernic in western Paris, which killed four people and wounded 46. Diab’s lawyer said he is considering taking the case to the European Court of Human Rights. After decades of investigations, Diab spent three years in French pretrial detention, and then returned to Canada after a lower court ordered his release.