Gaza’s health system buckling under repeated wars, blockade

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Gaza Strip’s already feeble health system is being brought to its knees by the fourth war in just over a decade. Hospitals have been overwhelmed with waves of dead and wounded from Israel’s bombardment. Many vital medicines are rapidly running out in the tiny, blockaded coastal territory, as is fuel to keep electricity going. Two of Gaza’s most prominent doctors were killed when their homes were destroyed during barrages since fighting between Hamas and Israel erupted 10 days ago. Gaza’s only laboratory for coronavirus testing was damaged by an airstrike. With testing and vaccinations halted, those fleeing the bombardment are vulnerable to the virus in crowded refugee shelters.