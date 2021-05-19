Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tristan Jarry stopped 37 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins evened their first-round series with the New York Islanders with a taut 2-1 victory on Tuesday night. Jarry struggled in a 4-3 loss in Game 1, but bounced back to pick up the first postseason victory of his career. Bryan Rust and Jeff Carter scored in the first period for the Penguins. Josh Bailey drew New York within a goal late in the second period, but the Islanders couldn’t draw even. The series shifts to New York for Game 3.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pinch-hitter Ronald Torreyes delivered a tiebreaking, two-run double in the eighth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied to beat the Miami Marlins 8-3. In the Phillies’ first game since a dugout spat between manager Joe Girardi and infielder Jean Segura, the Marlins took a 3-1 lead when Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a two-run homer off a 100 mph fastball from Jose Alvarado in the top of the eighth. But the Phillies answered in the bottom half against relievers Dylan Floro and John Curtiss. Phillies starter Zack Wheeler struck out 10, allowing one unearned run and five hits in seven innings. Archie Bradley fanned the only batter he faced to earn the win in his first appearance since April 10.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer, his fourth in four games, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2. Tommy Edman added three singles and drove in two runs for St. Louis. The Cardinals returned home after dropping three straight at San Diego to win their fourth consecutive game this season against Pittsburgh. John Gant threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. Alex Reyes pitched the ninth to record his 12th save in 12 chances. JT Brubaker, who had been charged with two earned runs or fewer in six of his first seven starts, gave up five runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars traded cornerback Josiah Scott to the Philadelphia Eagles for cornerback Jameson Houston and a sixth-round draft pick in 2023. Scott, a fourth-round selection in 2020, became expendable after Jacksonville signed Shaquill Griffin in free agency and used a second-rounder on Tyson Campbell. Houston was considered a long shot to make the Eagles’ opening day roster and likely will be in the same spot in Jacksonville.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Former Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Rennie Stennett has died following a fight with cancer. He was 72. In 1971, Stennett was part of the first all-Black and Latino starting lineup in MLB history. Stennett also is the only player in the modern era to go 7 for 7 at the plate in a nine-inning game. Stennett helped the Pirates win the 1979 World Series. He left the Pirates after the 1979 season, signing a five-year contract with San Francisco.