Lost dog in need of help, volunteers ask public to report sightings but do not approach

(WBNG) -- Community members in Broome and Tioga County are working to help a lost dachshund that appears to be lost and in need.

Those tracking the dog say it has traveled from Endwell to Endicott, through Newark Valley, and onto Owego and Apalachin.

They say the dog appears to be starving and in flight mode. Volunteer dog trapper Linda Hamilton says they are in need of the public's help in reporting sightings of the dog so they can set a trap.

Hamilton says if you see the dog to contact her, but do not try to approach or talk to it. She says because of the dog's current state, it would likely bolt and possibly run into traffic.

She says even if you realize after the fact, to still reach out. They hope to be able to learn more about the dog's movement patterns so they can plan out how to best set a trap and get help for the animal.

I'm sure there are a lot of people that have seen that dog traveling and haven't thought much about it, so if they think back and they've seen the dog they can still contact me," she said.

She says if you see the dog to contact her at at (607) 222-6522