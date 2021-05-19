Man charged in ambush murder of man, victim’s girlfriend

HARRISON CITY, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a western Pennsylvania man is accused of ambushing and killing another man outside his home and then killing the victim’s girlfriend as she tried to flee. Fifty-three-year-old Victor Steban is charged in Westmoreland County with two counts of criminal homicide as well as burglary, robbery and firearms offenses. Authorities said a friend found 41-year-old Jacob Erdeljac and 27-year-old Mara Casale shot to death in the driveway of the male victim’s home Monday morning. Steban was apprehended Tuesday afternoon. The county public defender’s office said no attorney had yet been assigned to his case.