(WBNG) -- Meet Alvarado from the Broome County Humane Society!

Alvarado was found as a stray in Endicott and brought to the shelter.

When he first arrived, he looked quite rough and very dirty, but the Broome County Humane Society gave him TLC and now he is ready for his forever home! Alvarado is a sweetheart, gentle and loves sleeping in cozy places. He loves appreciates a warm bed and to snuggle.