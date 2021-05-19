Police probe sidewalk brawl involving Palestinian supporters

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are investigating as a hate crime a brawl involving pro-Palestinians who attacked Jewish diners at a Los Angeles restaurant. The incident occurred late Tuesday outside a restaurant in the Beverly Grove area, as violence in Israel and the Gaza Strip intensifies. Video showed vehicles with Palestinian flags and then a fight on a sidewalk. Witnesses say men jumped out of the vehicles, asked some men if any were Jewish, and the fighting erupted when two men replied they were. LA Mayor Eric Garcetti condemned the violence.