Incumbent Philadelphia prosecutor Larry Krasner wins primary

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Progressive Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has survived a challenge in the Democratic primary that pit his progressive reforms against growing concern over a rising tide of homicides and gun crimes. He beat challenger Carlos Vega, who billed himself as a third option between traditional law-and-order and reform. Many pundits nationally saw the primary as the first referendum on whether a wave of prosecutors elected on promises of criminal justice reforms can survive a rising tide of gun violence and homicides across the country. Krasner faces Republican challenger and well-known local attorney Charles Peruto Jr. in November.