Spain, in bid to rally economy, wants tourists within weeks

MADRID (AP) — A senior Spanish government official says he expects British and other vacationers to return to Spain within weeks as the country races to revive its tourism industry amid the COVID-9 pandemic. Deputy Minister for Tourism Fernando Valdés told The Associated Press on Wednesday that falling coronavirus incidence rates and accelerating vaccine rollouts in some countries will enable Spain to drop travel restrictions early next month. He says some people from countries outside the European Union will be able to visit without any restrictions. Spain will also accept visitors who can present a vaccine certificate. Spain is one of the world’s top tourism destinations.