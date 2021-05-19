Police: Illinois officer and suspect, 24, die in shootout

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a gunman killed one central Illinois police officer and wounded another before he was fatally shot during a shootout at an apartment complex. Champaign police say the officers went to the complex early Wednesday in response to a report about a domestic disturbance. Police Chief Anthony Cobb says 44-year-old Officer Chris Oberheim died of his wounds, and the other officer is hospitalized in stable condition. The News-Gazette reports that the Champaign County coroner identified the suspect killed in the shootout as 24-year-old Darion Marquise Lafayette of Champaign. Police Chief Anthony Cobb says Oberheim’s only intention was to serve and protect.