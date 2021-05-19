Town of Owego to hold tire and scrap metal cleanup

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Town of Owego will hold its annual tire and scrap metal cleanup this Saturday, May 22 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It will take place at Owego Town Hall at 2354 State Route 434.

Up to eight tires of up to 19 inches per household will be accepted at no charge. An additional eight tires will be accepted for a fee of $1 per tire.

Tires on rims will be taken at no charge and will not be included as part of the eight tire limit.

Clean scrap metal will also be accepted at no charge.

Proof residency of the Town or Village of Owego is required.