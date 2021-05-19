Trooper who saved man during December snowstorm honored as American Red Cross ‘Real Hero.’

WBNG -- The American Red Cross continued a long-standing tradition Wednesday afternoon, holding its 12th Annual Southern Tier Real Heroes Awards.

The event honors individuals from across the Southern Tier who've shown courage, dedication, and unselfish character in their acts of heroism.

Zone Sergeant Jason A. Cawley of the New York State Police, given the Military award, was one such individual.

During the morning hours on December 17th after a record-breaking snowstorm, Sgt. Cawley located and rescued a man in his car buried in snow.

The man had been stuck in his car for hours with no heat and was suffering from hypothermia and frostbite.

When Sgt. Cawley called for an ambulance, he soon realized no ambulance crew could make it to his location.

Sgt. Cawley was able to get the man out of the car and transported him to the nearest ambulance.

"I just happened to be at the right place at the right time. I was able to pull him out of this vehicle. If he was in there for another hour, I'm certain he would've passed away, considering the severity of his hypothermia," Cawley explained.

"To be able to be there, to make that difference was very rewarding for me," he added.

Additionally, West Corners Fire Chief Jeff Hontz and his wife Amber received the Good Neighbor Award.

The two acted quickly, saving a patient in their neighborhood who was having trouble breathing.

Other individuals were also honored for their dedication to their communities, with award categories including education, law enforcement, and workplace safety.

