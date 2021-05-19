Crews demolish foreclosed home in Vestal

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Broome County Officials gathered to announce the demolition of 2300 Owego Rd. in the Town of Vestal.

Members of the Broome County Land Corporation, as well as other Broome County and Town of Vestal officials, joined in front to celebrate.

This was the result of a Broome County tax foreclosure in March 2021. The property sat vacant for several years.

The structure was a three bedroom single family home built in 1920.

Due to the neglect and the amount of snow over the 2020 to 2021 winter months, the roof has since partially collapsed. According to the Town of Vestal Code Enforcement Office, the property was condemned as "unsafe".

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said, "Really great to see this house come down, especially in a neighborhood like this, that is so beautiful and that one house you just wanna get rid of."

Gorick Construction Company of Binghamton is the demolition contractor for this project and Keystone Environmental Services of Binghamton is providing environmental services .

This was just one of five demolition projects the Land Bank is undertaking.

The total cost of all projects is $52,400.

