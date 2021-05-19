What businesses are adopting the CDC mask guidance?New
(WBNG) -- Some businesses have adopted the new CDC guidance that states that people who are fully vaccinated will not need to wear a mask.
Listed below are businesses and their mask requirements. This list will be updated as information becomes available.
- Guthrie Hospitals -- Mask required per CDC guidance.
- Walmart -- Fully vaccinated people will not need to wear a face mask
- Wegmans -- Fully vaccinated people will not need to wear a mask
- Ross Park Zoo -- People are encouraged to wear masks. Masks will be required for any zoo visitor who has not been fully vaccinated, this includes all children between the ages of 2 and 12
- Target -- Fully vaccinated people will not need to wear a mask
If you own a business and would like to share your guidance on masks, please email news@wbng.com. 12 News will add to the list as soon as possible.