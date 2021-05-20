2 reporters detained during protest over Black man’s death

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Police have arrested several people during protests in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, including two journalists who were covering the demonstration. The protest occurred Wednesday night, the day after a district attorney cleared sheriff’s deputies in the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. The two journalists work for the USA Today Network and they have since been released. A video one of the reporters posted on Twitter shows that they told police several times they were journalists. An officer told them that they were standing in the middle of the roadway. The News Leader reported that it’s not clear whether either of the journalists will be charged.