Alcantara tosses 2-hit ball, leads Marlins past Phillies 6-0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sandy Alcantara tossed two-hit ball over six innings and Garrett Cooper homered to lead the Miami Marlins to a 6-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night. Phillies starter Vince Velasquez was a late scratch because of a numb right index finger, forcing them to use a bullpen game. The first three pitchers all gave up runs and the Phillies have lost four of five games. Miguel Rojas hit a solo shot for the Marlins.