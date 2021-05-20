An ailing Sahrawi leader shakes Spain and Morocco’s alliance

LOGRONO, Spain (AP) — The leader of an Algeria-backed movement fighting for the independence of Africa’s Western Sahara was quietly admitted to a hospital in Spain last month. His presence there didn’t go unnoticed by the government of Morocco even though Brahim Ghali registered with a disguised identity. Morocco annexed Western Sahara nearly half a century ago and regards the leader of the Polisario Front as a terrorist. The diplomatic dispute arising from Ghali’s treatment in Spain has caused an unprecedented humanitarian crisis after Morocco relaxed controls at its borders with the Spanish city of Ceuta. Thousands of migrants, many of them children, climbed or swam across. Ghali’s future also is shrouded in uncertainty as he recovers from COVID-19.