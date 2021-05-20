Appeals court hears case of 3 ex-cops charged in Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys for the state and for three former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death have appeared before the Minnesota Court of Appeals as prosecutors sought to add an additional charge to the case. Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are already charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter. Prosecutors want to add a new count of aiding and abetting third-degree murder. The defense says it’s impossible for someone to aid and abet in third-degree murder, because third-degree murder is an unintentional act and relies on a defendant’s reckless state of mind, but aiding and abetting must be intentional.