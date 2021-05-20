Broome County substance use prevention organizations receive $40,000 in state grants for opioid use prevention efforts

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Health Department announced Thursday the recipients of the Opioid Overdose Prevention Funding grants from the state.

$40,000 was made available by the NYS Department of Health in grants to support local organizations working to fight the opioid epidemic.

Two Broome County Agencies were awarded grants for work to strengthen peer programs in Broome County, opioid related education surrounding harm reduction, access to NARCAN, and increasing awareness of resources for those with Substance Use Disorder in the county.

The local organizations awarded these grants are The Addiction Center of Broome County (ACBC) and Truth Pharm.

Applicants were awarded $10,000 for each project proposed. ACBC was awarded a grant for one project, and Truth Pharm was awarded $30,000 to fund its three current proposed projects.

The applicants have until August 31 of this year to complete their proposed activities.

Carmela Pirich, Executive Director for ACBC said,"The Addiction Center of Broome County is truly grateful to the Broome Opioid Awareness Council for the $10,000 Mini grant award, that will go towards harm reduction supplies for participants in its new second tier syringe exchange. Much appreciation to those in the community who are keeping vulnerable populations in mind during these difficult times.”

"Truth Pharm is beyond grateful to the Broome Opioid Awareness Council for our continued collaborative work to serve our community residents, to reduce the harms of substance use, and to reduce overdose fatalities. We look forward to serving our community on these fast-paced projects,” said Alexis Pleus, Executive Director of Truth Pharm.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said the partnership with the state and local organizations in the fights against the opioid epidemic is to create a better tomorrow and save lives.

Garnar says the efforts are another step toward "building the foundation of prevention, education, treatment, and recovery."

Officials say they look forward to the projects and seeing work in action and reducing the stigma associated with substance use disorder.