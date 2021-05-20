Dutch court orders former Nissan boss Ghosn to repay salary

AMSTERDAM (AP) — A Dutch court has ordered fugitive former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn to repay nearly 5 million euros in salary to an Amsterdam-based alliance between Nissan and Mitsubishi, and rejected his claim for millions in compensation for wrongful dismissal. The ruling Thursday came in a case in which Ghosn sought to have his 2018 sacking from Nissan-Mitsubishi B.V. overturned and demanded 15 million euros ($16.5 million) in compensation. The court in Amsterdam rejected his claims, saying he did not have a contract with the company at the time.