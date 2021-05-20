Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jack Flaherty earned his major league-leading eight win of the season as the St. Louis Cardinals scored five runs in the second inning to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-5. Flaherty (8-0) allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out seven in six innings of work. He is the first Cardinals pitcher to win eight straight starts since John Tudor and Joaquín Andújar each accomplished the feat in 1985. Pirates starter Trevor Cahill (1-5) allowed four runs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brian Anderson homered on his 28th birthday to back Trevor Rogers, who pitched five-hit ball for 7 2/3 innings and led the Miami Marlins over the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1. Adam Duvall and Jazz Chisholm Jr. also drove in runs for the Marlins, who won for just the second time in five games. Rogers (gave up five hits, including Andrew McCutchen’s sixth-inning homer. The 23-year-old rookie left-hander struck out eight and walked two. Yimi Garcia finished with two-hit relief for his eighth save. Zach Eflin allowed two runs and six hits in six inning

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Former Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Rennie Stennett has died following a fight with cancer. He was 72. In 1971, Stennett was part of the first all-Black and Latino starting lineup in MLB history. Stennett also is the only player in the modern era to go 7 for 7 at the plate in a nine-inning game. Stennett helped the Pirates win the 1979 World Series. He left the Pirates after the 1979 season, signing a five-year contract with San Francisco.