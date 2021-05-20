Legislation raises hopes for Alaskan cruises this summer

There might be cruises to Alaska this summer after all. The House on Thursday voted to let large cruise ships sail directly from Washington state to Alaska without stopping in Canada. The Senate has already approved the change, so it goes next to President Joe Biden. Tourism officials in Alaska say the legislation is a lifeline for small businesses in the state that depend on tourists who arrive on the cruise ships. The cruise lines will have to meet health guidelines set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.