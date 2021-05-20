New York visits Texas, looks to build on Kluber’s solid showing

New York Yankees (24-19, fourth in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (19-26, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 2:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (3-2, 3.62 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Rangers: Dane Dunning (2-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +114, Yankees -133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Corey Kluber. Kluber threw nine innings, giving up zero runs on with nine strikeouts against Texas.

The Rangers are 10-12 in home games in 2020. Texas is averaging 3.9 RBIs per game this season. Adolis Garcia leads the team with 30 total runs batted in.

The Yankees are 13-10 on the road. The New York pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.32. Gerrit Cole leads the team with a 2.03 earned run average.

The Yankees won the last meeting 2-0. Corey Kluber secured his fourth victory and Tyler Wade went 1-for-2 with a triple and an RBI for New York. Hyeon-jong Yang took his first loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the Rangers with 50 hits and has 18 RBIs.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 17 extra base hits and is batting .287.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 2-8, .210 batting average, 4.36 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .240 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Rangers: Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Brock Holt: (hamstring), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Darren O’Day: (right rotator cuff), Zack Britton: (elbow), Ryan LaMarre: (hamstring), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Giancarlo Stanton: (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.