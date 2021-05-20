Pennsylvania terminating vendor that mishandled virus data

Pennsylvania is firing a company that performed COVID-19 contact tracing and exposed the private medical information of tens of thousands of residents. That’s according to Republican state lawmakers, who released a statement from the state Health Department on Thursday. Employees of Insight Global used unauthorized Google accounts to personal information about residents who had been reached for contact tracing. The state had planned to drop Insight Global once its contract expires at the end of the July, but the Health Department told House Republicans on Thursday that it will terminate the contract early, on June 19.