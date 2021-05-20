Renowned conservationist Jane Goodall wins Templeton Prize

Renowned conservationist Jane Goodall has been named as this year’s winner of the prestigious Templeton Prize, honoring individuals whose life’s work embodies a fusion of science and spirituality. The 87-year-old is famed for her groundbreaking field research on chimpanzees. Goodall was the first to observe that chimps engage in activities previously believed to be exclusive to humans, such as creating tools. She also has advocated globally on behalf of environmental and humanitarian causes. The Templeton Prize is one of the world’s largest individual awards, currently valued at more than $1.5 million. Past winners include Mother Teresa, the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa.