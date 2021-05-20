Student seeks changes at U-Michigan after sexual misconduct

DETROIT (AP) — A student is suing the University of Michigan to try to force changes in how the school protects the campus from sexual misconduct. It’s the latest strike after a year of scandals involving a doctor and the chief academic officer. The lawsuit seeks many reforms, including the appointment of a monitor to enforce the steps. Josephine Graham is asking for better training and education for university staff. Hundreds of men say they were molested by the late Robert Anderson, who was a campus doctor. He died in 2008. The university says the lawsuit isn’t necessary. It says it has adopted dozens of policies to protect students.