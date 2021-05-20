U.S. rapper Flo Rida to rap in San Marino’s Eurovision song

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — American rapper Flo Rida will inject extra star power to the second semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest when he joins San Marino singer Senhit’s performance. The rapper says he’s “very grateful to be able to perform once again, and on the biggest stage in the world.” Tiny San Marino is one of 17 national acts performing at the Ahoy arena in Rotterdam Thursday night seeking one of the 10 final berths up for grabs at the musical spectacle that is returning after missing 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Saturday’s grand final features 20 nations from the two semifinals along with the so-called big five nations of France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom along with host nation the Netherlands.