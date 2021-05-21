4th suspect arrested in Maldives bombing targeting ex-leader

MALE, Maldives (AP) — Maldives police have arrested the last suspect being sought for the bombing that severely wounded the country’s former president. Authorities have blamed Islamic extremists for the assassination attempt on Mohamed Nasheed, who is the Parliament speaker and has been an outspoken critic of religious extremism in the predominantly Sunni Muslim nation. The man arrested was the fourth suspect being sought in the May 6 bombing. Authorities haven’t disclosed how they were linked to the bombing or if they had ties to extremist movements. The charges they may face are uncertain. Nasheed underwent surgery for his wounds and is now receiving care in Germany.