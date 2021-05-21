Air Quality Alert until FRI 11:00 PM EDT

Air Quality Alert until FRI 11:00 PM EDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tioga County
…AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM Friday TO 11 PM Friday…
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has
issued an air quality health advisory for the following counties…
Delaware…Otsego…Broome…Chenango…Madison…Oneida…Tioga…
Cortland…Onondaga…Chemung…Tompkins…Cayuga…Seneca…Steuben…
Schuyler…Yates.
Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for ozone. The air quality
index…or AQI…was created as an easy way to correlate levels of
different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the
greater the health concern.
When pollution levels are elevated…the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.
For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.