Air Quality Alert until FRI 11:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

…AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM Friday TO 11 PM Friday…

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has

issued an air quality health advisory for the following counties…

Delaware…Otsego…Broome…Chenango…Madison…Oneida…Tioga…

Cortland…Onondaga…Chemung…Tompkins…Cayuga…Seneca…Steuben…

Schuyler…Yates.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than

an air quality index value of 100 for ozone. The air quality

index…or AQI…was created as an easy way to correlate levels of

different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the

greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated…the New York State Department

of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous

outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health

effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of

elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with

pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.

Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal

physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State

Department of Environmental Conservation website at,

https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at

800-535-1345.