(WBNG) -- The Discovery Center's 6th Annual Family Fun run is coming up soon.

The run will take place on Saturday, June 5th 2021 from 9am to 11am at the Discovery Center.

The run -- or walk -- is 1.75 miles long and organizers say there will be surprises along the way.

Pre-registration is encouraged in order to ensure a correct T-Shirt size.

To sign up, click here.