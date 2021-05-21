Dunkin’ worker charged with manslaughter in customer’s death

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida prosecutors have filed a manslaughter charge against a Dunkin’ store employee accused of fatally punching a 77-year-old customer after the employee said the man repeatedly used a racial slur against him. Tampa police arrested Corey Pujols, 27, earlier this month. The victim, who officials haven’t named, was punched May 4 and died three days later. Prosecutors announced the manslaughter charge Friday. Pujols told police the man was extremely rude the day of the punch and had called him a racial slur. Pujols, who is Black, said he confronted the man about the slur, at which point the 77-year-old repeated it. Attorneys for Pujols didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.