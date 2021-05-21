Skip to Content

FBI employee accused of storing classified documents at home

New
2:12 pm National News from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — An FBI employee has been indicted on charges that she stored classified documents and other national security information at home over the course of more than a decade. The Justice Department says 48-year-old Kendra Kingsbury had unauthorized possession of a broad swath of sensitive government documents, including materials that describe FBI sources and methods and that contain information about operatives such as a suspected associate of Osama bin Laden. Kingsbury worked as an intelligence analyst in the FBI’s Kansas City office for 12 years until her suspension in December 2017.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content