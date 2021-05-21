Friday night high school scores

Friday night high school scoresNew
(WBNG) -- Check out the Friday night scores from around Section IV!
Final boys lacrosse:
Vestal - 12, Chenango Forks - 5
Union-Endicott - 9, Binghamton - 8
Whitney Point - 4, Chenango Valley - 18
Final baseball scores:
Union-Endicott - 6, Vestal - 0
Oneonta - 2, Chenango Forks - 6
Owego - 5, Norwich - 6
Final softball scores:
Union-Endicott - 9, Vestal - 11
Johnson City - 2, Maine-Endwell - 19
Owego - 17, Norwich - 2
Susquehanna Valley - 4, Chenango Valley - 5
Bainbridge-Guilford - 2, Oneonta - 3
Elmira - 6, Corning - 13