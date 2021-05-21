Skip to Content

Friday night high school scores

New
11:01 pm High SchoolLocal NewsTop Sports Stories
vestal cf

(WBNG) -- Check out the Friday night scores from around Section IV!

Final boys lacrosse:

Vestal - 12, Chenango Forks - 5

Union-Endicott - 9, Binghamton - 8

Whitney Point - 4, Chenango Valley - 18

Final baseball scores:

Union-Endicott - 6, Vestal - 0

Oneonta - 2, Chenango Forks - 6

Owego - 5, Norwich - 6

Final softball scores:

Union-Endicott - 9, Vestal - 11

Johnson City - 2, Maine-Endwell - 19

Owego - 17, Norwich - 2

Susquehanna Valley - 4, Chenango Valley - 5

Bainbridge-Guilford - 2, Oneonta - 3

Elmira - 6, Corning - 13

Robyn Hearn

More Stories

Skip to content