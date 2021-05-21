Health minister urges caution as Berlin opens beer gardens

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister has urged citizens to remain cautious as large parts of the country prepare to relax pandemic restrictions ahead of the Pentecost weekend. Jens Spahn said the fall in coronavirus cases and the steady rise in vaccination rates are encouraging. But he called for rules to be eased “step by step” and for citizens to keep wearing masks and meeting friends outdoors. He said the German government is closely watching the spread in Britain of a virus variant first detected in India, and will decide during the course of the day whether to impose further travel restrictions for the U.K.