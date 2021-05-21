Skip to Content

Not as hot this weekend, but some showers possible

Saturday: Partly sunny and not as hot. Chance of a few isolated PM/evening showers is 30%. Lots of dry time through the day, though. High: 76-82

Short Term Forecast Discussion:
The weekend will not be as hot as recent days. It will still be unseasonably warm, though, with long dry periods Saturday. Mugginess increases Sunday and we're monitoring the chance of some thunderstorms. If enough sun and instability build up, a few storms could be strong.

Please watch 12 News This Weekend with Meteorologist Jason Doris for the latest on the thunderstorm threat Sunday.

Howard Manges

