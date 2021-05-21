Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Brandon Tanev scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:36 left and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Islanders 5-4 in Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series. Jeff Carter scored twice, Kris Letang had a goal and two assists and Jason Zucker also scored for the Penguins. Tristan Jarry stopped 26 shots. Cal Clutterbuck scored twice, Scott Mayfield had a goal and two assists, and Anthony Beauvillier also scored for New York. Semyon Varlamov finished with 22 saves. Game 4 is Saturday at Nassau Coliseum. Tanev capped a wild third period as he swatted the puck out of the air past Varlamov for the winner.

ATLANTA (AP) — Kevin Newman hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th inning, Adam Frazier had four hits and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Atlanta Braves 6-4. With the score 4-all and Ben Gamel starting the 10th on second base under the pandemic extra-innings rule, Frazier singled Gamel to third off Jacob Webb and Newman singled for a 5-4 lead. Gregory Polanco added a sacrifice fly off Grant Dayton. Atlanta, winner of the last three NL East titles, has lost seven of 10 and dropped to fourth place at 20-24.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sandy Alcantara tossed two-hit ball over six innings and Garrett Cooper homered to lead the Miami Marlins to a 6-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night. Phillies starter Vince Velasquez was a late scratch because of a numb right index finger, forcing them to use a bullpen game. The first three pitchers all gave up runs and the Phillies have lost four of five games. Miguel Rojas hit a solo shot for the Marlins.

UNDATED (AP) — Denver’s Nikola Jokic finished ninth in the MVP voting last season. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Golden State’s Stephen Curry didn’t get listed on a single ballot a year ago. A year later, one of them will walk away with the NBA’s highest individual prize. Jokic, Embiid and Curry were revealed Thursday night as the three top votegetters for this year’s NBA MVP award, one that will be presented sometime during the playoffs. Curry is a two-time winner, Jokic’s best previous finish was fourth in 2019 and Embiid’s best MVP showing was seventh in 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Vince Velasquez was a late scratch for the Philadelphia Phillies because of numb index finger on his right hand. The Phillies instead started long reliever David Hale (0-1, 5.09 ERA) on short notice Thursday against the Marlins. Velasquez (1-0, 3.68) allowed one run in each of his last three starts, pitching at least 5 1/3 innings in each of those three starts.

TROY, N.Y. (AP) — This minor league baseball season is starting like no other for a Frontier League team from Canada. Because of COVID-19 restrictions along the US-Canadian border, Équipe Québec has begun a road trip that could last the entire 96-game season. Manager Patrick Scalabrini says his men are eager to play again. After crossing the border into New York state from Canada, the players started their sojourn with a pair of exhibition games against the Tri-City ValleyCats in Troy, New York, before departing for Pittsburgh and points west. Bus driver Eric Desdiens says he’s never had a route this long in his three decades behind the wheel.