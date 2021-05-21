Hong Kong says Taiwan ‘grossly interfered’ in its affairs

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s government says it has pulled all of its staff out of Taiwan and accused the island’s government of having “grossly interfered” in the semi-autonomous Chinese city’s internal affairs. It says the Hong Kong Economic, Trade and Cultural Office will remain closed while it closely monitors development and considers the way forward “in a holistic manner.” Relations between the sides have deteriorated in recent years as Beijing tightens its control over Hong Kong and ratchets up diplomatic, military and economic pressure on Taiwan, a self-governing island democracy it claims as its own territory, to be brought under its control by force if necessary.