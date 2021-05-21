Indian court acquits prominent journalist of rape charge

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian trial court has acquitted the founder of an investigative magazine of the charge of sexually assaulting a female journalist in the elevator of a five-star hotel nearly eight years ago. His attorney says the judge read out a brief order in the presence of Tarun Tejpal and his family. Reporters were not allowed in the courtroom because of COVID-19 restrictions. The Press Trust of India news agency says prosecutors are likely to appeal. Tejpal came under investigation after the woman told the magazine’s managing editor about the alleged assault. Police arrested him 2013, and he was freed on bail. The charge sheet accused him of rape and wrongfully restraining the woman under newly expanded laws that broaden the definition of rape.