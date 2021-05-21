Newman, Frazier push Pirates past Braves 6-4 in 10 innings

ATLANTA (AP) — Kevin Newman hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th inning, Adam Frazier had four hits and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Atlanta Braves 6-4. With the score 4-all and Ben Gamel starting the 10th on second base under the pandemic extra-innings rule, Frazier singled Gamel to third off Jacob Webb and Newman singled for a 5-4 lead. Gregory Polanco added a sacrifice fly off Grant Dayton. Atlanta, winner of the last three NL East titles, has lost seven of 10 and dropped to fourth place at 20-24.