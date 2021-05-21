Police seek public’s help with identifying motorcyclist with ‘reckless’ driving behavior

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Police Department is asking the public for assistance identifying a person that has repetitive "dangerous and reckless" driving behavior in the village.

Police in Johnson City posted a video on Facebook of a person riding their motorcycle on the street and failing to stop for a stop sign on May 19.

Police describe the motorcycle as a blue and white Suzuki GSXR with no visible license plate.

Authorities say police have tried to stop the motorcycle on numerous occasions but the operator refused to comply each time. They say the motorcyclist has sped away at excessive speeds, disregarding stop signs and speeding through traffic.

Police say officers have decided to not pursue the motorcycle in the interest of public safety.

They say charges can be filed against the motorcyclist once he can be identified.

People who can identify the motorcyclist or the motorcycle are asked to contact Johnson City Police.