Senator Gillibrand calls for legislation to lower prescription drugs

Binghamton (WBNG) -- Senator Kirsten Gillibrand was in Binghamton Friday to share three pieces of legislation aimed at lowering prescription drug cost.

According to Gillibrand, 30% of adults have not taken their medicine in the past year due to costs.

The legislation would level the market for purchasing prescription drugs, negotiate lower prices, and allow for affordable medicine imports from Canada and other major countries. It is estimated that the bills would save $450 billion over 10 years.

With 25% of Broome County's population over the age of 65, County Executive Jason Garnar understands how much this legislation would mean to the community.

As it is right now, Garnar says he does not know how many seniors can afford medication as costs go up, especially on fixed incomes.

Across the country, nine in 10 older Americans take prescription drugs while one in four struggle to afford them.