Spain returns over 6,600 migrants to Morocco in border spat

CEUTA, Spain (AP) — Spain says it has returned to Morocco over 6,600 of the more than 8,000 migrants who swam or jumped over border fences into one of Spain’s enclaves in North Africa this week. No fresh arrivals were recorded for the second day in a row in Ceuta, the Spanish city at the center of a diplomatic row with Morocco. In nearby Melilla, another Spanish enclave in North Africa, security forces on both sides repelled groups of youths attempting the border crossing, with a few dozen making it in. Relations between the Mediterranean neighbours have dipped to a low over Spain’s decision in April to grant entry for medical treatment to a rebel leader fighting Morocco for Western Sahara’s independence.