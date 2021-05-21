State officials issue Air Quality Alert for parts of Southern Tier

(WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has an Air Quality Alert for parts of the Southern Tier Friday.

A list of counties under the alert is available.

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups of people.

Health officials say sensitive groups may include the very young or people with pre-existing respiratory problems.

For more information about the air quality, go to the DEC's website.