Second earthquake shakes China; 1 dead in earlier quake

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a second earthquake has hit China. A 7.3-magnitude quake hit Southern Qinghai early Saturday. The quake was centered about 10 kilometers (6 miles) deep. Another strong, shallow earthquake shook an area of southwestern China near Myanmar, causing at least one death Friday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 6.1 quake also was centered 10 kilometers (6 miles) below the surface northwest of the city of Dali, a scenic area in Yunnan province. Shallow quakes often cause more damage on the Earth’s surface, especially in populated areas. The earthquake caused strong shaking around Dali, but Chinese news reports showed relatively little damage.