Air Quality Alert in effect for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga and Tompkins Counties until 11 PM.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 84 (80-86) Wind SW becoming W 3-8 mph

Summer-like today. Warm, partly cloudy. Showers? A very slight chance east of I-81. Mixed clouds tonight. Mild.